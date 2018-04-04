Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) PT Set at €80.00 by JPMorgan Chase - The Ledger Gazette — Nigeria Today

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) PT Set at €80.00 by JPMorgan Chase – The Ledger Gazette
|
The Ledger Gazette
|
Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) PT Set at €80.00 by JPMorgan Chase
The Ledger Gazette
Schneider Electric logo Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been given a €80.00 ($98.77) price target by JPMorgan Chase in a research report issued on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase's price …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!