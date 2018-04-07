School feeding: Gombe State releases N394m to 2,809 food vendors — Nigeria Today

School feeding: Gombe State releases N394m to 2,809 food vendors

Hajiya Maryam Mele, Focal Person, Social Investment Project, Gombe State, says N394 million has been released for the feeding of school children under the Nigeria Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) in the state. Mele who briefed newsmen on Saturday in Gombe on the activities of the agency, said the funds were released to 2,809 food vendors, participating in the programme. Mele said that N197million was released in the first tranche in February, while N197million was released in the second tranche in March.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

