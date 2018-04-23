Schools’ resumption: Ebonyi commissioner decries poor turnout of pupils, students — Nigeria Today

Schools’ resumption: Ebonyi commissioner decries poor turnout of pupils, students

As schools resume in Ebonyi on Monday for the third term, Prof. John Eke, the Commissioner for Education, has expressed dissatisfaction at the poor turnout of pupils and students in some schools.

Eke made this known when he monitored resumption of academic activities in selected public and private schools in Abakaliki.

Eke, who decried the development, directed school authorities to take attendance of pupils and students in all public and private schools across the state.

The commissioner told newsmen that laxity and truancy by pupils and students would not be tolerated.

“Schools in Ebonyi have resumed for full academic activities for the third term of the 2017/2018 academic session and teaching and learning commenced immediately.

“We will not tolerate absenteeism, truancy and laziness on the part of our school children who are expected to be in their various schools in this first day of resumption.

“We are committed to high academic excellence and cannot condone such irresponsible attitude to learning by our pupils and students.

“We have ordered for immediate opening of attendance register in all government-approved schools in the state.

“We also advice parents and guardians to release their children and wards as effective teaching and learning have commenced.

“Sanction is awaiting all those who choose to absent themselves from the first day of school resumption as we shall continue the monitoring exercise,” Eke said.

The commissioner lauded the teachers for resuming academic activities, reminding them that government was committed to their welfare.

“There is 100 per cent turnout of teachers who engaged in teaching and learning in all the schools visited, and we commend their commitment and dedication,” he added.

He explained that teachers were very important for achieving government’s drive to sustain programmes and policies aimed at strengthening quality and high standard in the education sector.

Eke said that the state government would continue to give top priority to welfare of teachers to sustain the gains made in the sector.

The schools visited in Abakiliki, were Station Urban Primary School, Government Technical College, Model Urban Secondary School, and Holy Ghost Secondary School, among others.

