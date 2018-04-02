Schwarzenegger says 'I'm back' after recovery from heart surgery - TVC News — Nigeria Today

Schwarzenegger says ‘I’m back’ after recovery from heart surgery – TVC News
TVC News
Schwarzenegger says 'I'm back' after recovery from heart surgery
TVC News
Actor and former bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger underwent heart surgery to replace a valve that was originally replaced 20 years ago, waking up with the words “I'm back” in a twist on his catchphrase, a spokesman said on Friday. The original …
