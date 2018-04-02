 SCIB, Aon Benfield promise clients more value - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

SCIB, Aon Benfield promise clients more value – The Punch

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

SCIB, Aon Benfield promise clients more value
The Punch
SCIB Nigeria & Company Limited and its foreign partner, Aon Benfield, a global reinsurance broker with subsidiary in South Africa, have reaffirmed their commitment to creating more value for their clients in the Nigerian market. They made the pledged

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.