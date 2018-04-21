 Scores killed again in Zamfara — Nigeria Today
Scores killed again in Zamfara

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Crime

Suspected gunmen have again killed about 30 people in Kabaro and Danmani villages in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State. An eye witness, Mr Shuaibu Kabaro, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maru that the suspected gunmen attacked the two communities and the incident was immediately reported to the security agents. He said three of the bandits were arrested by security agents following the prompt report of the incident to the security personnel.

