Scores killed as herdsmen attack another community in Benue — Nigeria Today

Scores killed as herdsmen attack another community in Benue

No fewer than five persons were late Saturday night killed and over 20 others injured when suspected herdsmen attacked Tse Agagbe, in Sengev Council Ward of Gwer West LGA of Benue State. DAILY POST gathered that the attackers stormed the village at about 9pm on Saturday and opened fire at residents of the area. Over […]

