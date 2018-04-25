Scores killed in fresh attacks on Benue community — Nigeria Today

Scores killed in fresh attacks on Benue community
The incident came a day after the attack on another village in Gwer East Local Government where 16 worshipers, including two catholic priests were killed
The post Scores killed in fresh attacks on Benue community appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!