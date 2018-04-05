Screen siren Victoria Rubadiri leaves NTV as Royal Media appoints new bosses - SDE Entertainment News — Nigeria Today

Screen siren Victoria Rubadiri leaves NTV as Royal Media appoints new bosses – SDE Entertainment News
|
SDE Entertainment News
|
Screen siren Victoria Rubadiri leaves NTV as Royal Media appoints new bosses
SDE Entertainment News
While the dust has not settled yet on the departure of former NTV news anchor Larry Madowo to the BBC, reports doing circles are to the effect that that his former co-presenter Victoria Rubadiri is also on her way out. According to sources, the screen …
Rubadri leaves NTV for Citizen TV, Set to hold for a pregnant Lilian Muli
Royal Media Services unveils new team after raiding NTV, KTN News
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!