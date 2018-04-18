 Screenshot: Black Panther In UNILAG Final Year Medical Exam Question — Nigeria Today
Screenshot: Black Panther In UNILAG Final Year Medical Exam Question

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

Black Panther In UNILAG Final Year Medical Exam Question. Lecturer in university of Lagos uses character from Black Panter to set exam question. A lecturer of the faculty of Medicine, University of Lagos (UNILAG) in trying to prove to the students that he has seen or is familar with the Black Panther Movie decided to use the name …

