SDP to Buhari: Ngerian Youths are creative, hardworking — Nigeria Today

SDP to Buhari: Ngerian Youths are creative, hardworking

The Social Democratic Party, (SDP), has declared that Nigerian youths are very creative and hardworking.

This is contrary to the statement credited to President Muhammadu Buhari.

SDP said tagging Nigerian youths as lazy as done by the president: “is the worst form of blackmail and character assassination that can ever be visited on the ever promising Nigerian youths”.

National Publicity Secretary of the party Alfa Mohammed said in a statement on Sunday and made available to The Nation that: ” instead of marketing the resilience, creativity and productivity of Nigerian youths before investors abroad, Mr President chose to de -market them.

“The president’s claim exposes his ignorance of the great achievements and the breakthroughs in the film, music, sports industries and entrepreneurship for which our youths are being applauded internationally

“Despite the prevailing economic hostilities created by poor government policies millions of Nigerian youths still troop out daily to the s factories, farms and offices to struggle to make ends meet”.

Alfa Mohammed said it was therefore slanderous and libelous to tag such generation of youths as lazy.

Mohammed said: “By all standards, Nigerian youths are the most hardworking and productive youths on earth.”

The post SDP to Buhari: Ngerian Youths are creative, hardworking appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

