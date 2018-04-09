American rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs to tour Africa - Independent Online — Nigeria Today

American rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs to tour Africa – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
American rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs to tour Africa
Independent Online
Award-winning rapper and business mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, also known by his stage names Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy, Diddy, Brother Love and Love, will soon be touring Africa. Taking to social media, longtime friend Naomi Campbell shared a video of …
Sean 'Diddy' Combs shares his Dubai experience, love for the city on Instagram
Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs to tour Africa
Sean 'Diddy' Combs shows off girlfriend Cassie's voluptuous curves in white bikini on Instagram
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!