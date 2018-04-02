S’East SDP splits into 2 factions — Nigeria Today

S’East SDP splits into 2 factions

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—THE emerging Social Democratic Party, SDP, has split into two factions in the south east geopolitical zone, with both groups trading words against each other.

In separate meetings the two factions held in Enugu, weekend, they accused each other of promoting political mischiefs.

One of the factions led by the national organising secretary of the party, Chief Emeka Atuma held their separate meeting at Utopia Hotel with a larger number of members while the second faction led by the national vice chairman, Senator Ebenezer Ikeyina held their own meeting in Tomlyin Hotel, all in Independent layout, Enugu.

The Atuma-led faction also had in attendance the national youth leader of the party, Mr. Stanley Nwankwo; prominent columnist and lecturer, Dr. Okey Ikechukwu; former speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Augustine Nwankwoagu, among other prominent politicians.

In their communique signed by the steering committee chairmen of the five states in the zone, the Atuma group said: “the zone resolved to eliminate political infighting and focus on purposeful leadership at the zonal, state, LGA and ward levels.

“Appropriate steps should be taken by the national leaders to harmonise all discontent and dissenting voices to ensure that SDP becomes one united family.”

Leader of the second faction, Chief Ikeyina said that one of the outcomes of their meeting was the party’s insistence on restructuring of Nigeria along six geopolitical zones.

He said that in SDP, the party is supreme, stressing that the party was out to enthrone a socialist regime if it wins Nigerian presidency.

Ikeyina said, “this time around, SDP will be seen as a social party. Those handicapped will be taken care of by the society. Socialism is the word. It is our selling point, in-built in our name. It’s something new we are bringing.”

On the issue of actualising a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction, Ikeyina said that “Ndigbo are over-ripe for presidency of Nigeria and SDP will facilitate this. We are working with all organisations that believe in justice.”

The post S’East SDP splits into 2 factions appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

