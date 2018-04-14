Sebastian Vettel takes Chinese Grand Prix pole for Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton only in fourth - Telegraph.co.uk — Nigeria Today

Sebastian Vettel takes Chinese Grand Prix pole for Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton only in fourth – Telegraph.co.uk
|
Telegraph.co.uk
|
Sebastian Vettel takes Chinese Grand Prix pole for Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton only in fourth
Telegraph.co.uk
Lewis Hamilton's championship fightback suffered another big dent in Shanghai on Saturday after he qualified only fourth for the Chinese Grand Prix. Hamilton dominated practice here yesterday, but the Mercedes cars had no answer to Ferrari in …
Sebastian Vettel leads front-row lockout for Ferrari in F1 Chinese GP
Chinese GP Qualifying: Sebastian Vettel on pole as Lewis Hamilton struggles to fourth
Vettel takes pole in China; looking for 3rd straight win
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!