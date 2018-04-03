SEC Halts Mayweather-Backed ICO Over Alleged Fraud — Nigeria Today

SEC Halts Mayweather-Backed ICO Over Alleged Fraud
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has halted the Floyd Mayweather-supported Centra Tech initial coin offering.
