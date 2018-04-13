SEC: Mary Uduk takes over as Acting DG, as Adeosun reassigns portfolios - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

SEC: Mary Uduk takes over as Acting DG, as Adeosun reassigns portfolios – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
SEC: Mary Uduk takes over as Acting DG, as Adeosun reassigns portfolios
Daily Post Nigeria
Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, on Friday approved the reassignment of portfolios in the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A statement by her spokesman, Oluyinka Akintunde, said Ms. Mary Uduk will assume the position of the Acting …
Why Adeosun removed SEC DG, other top officials
Adeosun removes Zubair as Ag. SEC DG, appoints Uduk
[Updated] Adeosun Appoints Mary Uduk As Acting SEC DG
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!