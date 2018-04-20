SEC partners IFC, AFDB on Sukuk investment- Uduk — Nigeria Today

SEC partners IFC, AFDB on Sukuk investment- Uduk

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday expressed plans to work with International Finance Corporate (IFC), African Development Bank (AFDB) for development of Sukuk bond investment. Ms Mary Uduk, SEC new Acting Director-General said that the commission would engage with IFC, AFDB, state governments and Federal Mortgage Bank to include Sukuk option in their…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post SEC partners IFC, AFDB on Sukuk investment- Uduk appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

