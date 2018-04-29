Secondary School Student Stabbed In The Eye For Refusing To join Cult — Nigeria Today

Secondary School Student Stabbed In The Eye For Refusing To join Cult

Miss Lillian Friday, a secondary school student attending Community Secondary School, Otuoke, in the Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State has been stabbed in the right eye, by her classmate a suspected female cult member, Josephine. The incident happened in the country home of former President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday. Both pupils are in […]

The post Secondary School Student Stabbed In The Eye For Refusing To join Cult appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

