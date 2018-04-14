 Secondus, Mark meet Fayose, others over Ekiti PDP gov primary - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Secondus, Mark meet Fayose, others over Ekiti PDP gov primary – The Punch

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Secondus, Mark meet Fayose, others over Ekiti PDP gov primary
The Punch
Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja. All critical stakeholders in the Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party have resolved to work together to ensure the victory of the party in the July 14 governorship election in the state. This came on the heels of
Olujimi Declares Intention To Run In Ekiti Governorship RaceNaija News
Don't intimidate me, Olujimi tells FayoseBlueprint newspapers Limited (blog)

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.