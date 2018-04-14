Secondus, Mark meet Fayose, others over Ekiti PDP gov primary - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Secondus, Mark meet Fayose, others over Ekiti PDP gov primary – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Secondus, Mark meet Fayose, others over Ekiti PDP gov primary
The Punch
Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja. All critical stakeholders in the Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party have resolved to work together to ensure the victory of the party in the July 14 governorship election in the state. This came on the heels of …
Olujimi Declares Intention To Run In Ekiti Governorship Race
Don't intimidate me, Olujimi tells Fayose
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!