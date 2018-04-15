Secondus, Mark meet Fayose, others over Ekiti PDP poll — Nigeria Today

Secondus, Mark meet Fayose, others over Ekiti PDP poll

Stakeholders in the Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party have resolved to work together to ensure the victory of the party in the July 14 governorship election in the state. This came on the heels of assurances by the Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee to ensure a level playing field for all […]

The post Secondus, Mark meet Fayose, others over Ekiti PDP poll appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

