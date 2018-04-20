Secondus: PDP is the last hope of Nigeria's democracy — Nigeria Today

Secondus: PDP is the last hope of Nigeria’s democracy

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has described the PDP as the last hope of Nigeria’s democracy.

Secondus make the observation while addressing the Emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the PDP in Abuja.

“Majority of Nigerians who are disillusioned about the state of affairs in the last three years are excited that we are trying to get it right as we remain the last hope for our democracy,” he said.

Secondus disclosed that former Nigerian presidents are working together to make sure that afresh and a new government is formed in the interest of our country come 2019.

“Former presidents and former leaders of Nigeria are in unison to make sure that come 2019, a fresh and new government is formed in the interest of our country,”

He lamented the constant show of shame and abuse of Nigerians by president Muhammadu Buhari describing his latest blow that Nigeria youth are lazy as not embarrassing but untrue, according to him Nigerian youths are not lazy, they are resourceful and indeed they are our future leaders.

“This time he chose to abuse and deride our hard-working youths as lazy, a remark that is not only embarrassing but untrue. “Our youths are not lazy, they are resourceful and indeed they are our future leaders.

“We, therefore, invite our brothers, sisters, youths, and women from other political parties to join us to rescue our country that is in distress, socially, politically, economically and security-wise,” he added.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

