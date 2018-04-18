Secondus reacts to snatching of mace, blames Buhari’s govt — Nigeria Today

Secondus reacts to snatching of mace, blames Buhari’s govt

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus has described the invasion of the Senate and stealing of the mace by suspected political thugs as a product of a broken government. He made this statement while speaking to journalists on Wednesday at the Akure Airport. Secondus blamed the insensitivity of the All […]

