 Secondus received defectors in Buhari’s home state, says PDP will oust APC — Nigeria Today
Secondus received defectors in Buhari’s home state, says PDP will oust APC

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has urged Nigerians to help the party vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2019. Secondus told a mammoth crowd of PDP members and supporters in Katsina state on Saturday that Nigerians can longer endure the suffering brought about by the APC […]

