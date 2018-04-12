 Secure the release of Leah Sharibu, Archbishop of Canterbury tells Buhari — Nigeria Today
Secure the release of Leah Sharibu, Archbishop of Canterbury tells Buhari

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Lead, News | 0 comments

Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has asked the federal government to secure the release of 14-year-old Christian Leah Sharibu from Boko Haram’s custody.

The Archbishop made the request when he met with President Muhammadu Buhari in London on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the Archbishop on Twitter, he also offered support in seeking a sustainable solution to the herder-farmer conflict and expressed deep concern about raids on Christian communities and villages as far south as Delta State, which have led to many deaths and threaten worse violence. In such tragedies, the poor suffer most.

 

