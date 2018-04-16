Security Forces allegedly shoot Live Ammunition at #FreeZakzaky Protesters — Nigeria Today

Security Forces allegedly shoot Live Ammunition at #FreeZakzaky Protesters

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Monday began sharing tweets advising other residents to stay away from certain parts of city. The Nigerian Army and the Police, they said, were attacking people protesting the detainment of the head of Nigeria’s Islamic Movement, Ibrahim El Zakzaky. Areas to avoid included Transcorp, NCC, Unity Fountain, Millennium Park areas […]

Security Forces allegedly shoot Live Ammunition at #FreeZakzaky Protesters

