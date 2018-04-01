Security guard beaten with knobkierrie by motorist - Independent Online — Nigeria Today

Security guard beaten with knobkierrie by motorist – Independent Online
Security guard beaten with knobkierrie by motorist
Security guard Ben Luthuli shows his scars after he was assaulted while on duty at the entrance to Scottburgh's Charlie Hoff Park Resort on the South Coast. PICTURE: BONGANI MBATHA/AFRICA NEWS AGENCY (ANA). PICTURE: BONGANI MBATHA/AFRICA NEWS AGENCY …
