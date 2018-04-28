 Security guard throws fan off stage while trying to touch Wizkid during a performance last night (Video) — Nigeria Today
Security guard throws fan off stage while trying to touch Wizkid during a performance last night (Video)

Posted on Apr 28, 2018

During Wizkid’s performance at the #Castleliteunlocks event in Lagos, an agitated fan ran towards him to embrace him, but was thrown off stage by a security man.

The video below shows how he was lifted and thrown off the platform to the ground.

Watch the video below;

