Security guard throws fan off stage while trying to touch Wizkid during last night Performance — Nigeria Today

Security guard throws fan off stage while trying to touch Wizkid during last night Performance





A security guard threw a fan off stage who ran towards Wizkid to embrace him during his performance at the #Castleliteunlocks event in Lagos.

The video below shows how he was lifted and thrown off the platform to the ground.

Watch the video below;





Meanwhile, chart topping hip-hop act, J Cole delivered a stellar performance Friday night at the Castle Light Unlocks concert alongside several top Nigerian acts.

The much anticipated event which took place at the Eko Hotels and Suites attracted quite a large turnout of young, fun loving Nigerians who came out in their numbers to catch a glimpse of the American superstar.

J Cole, who recently dropped his fifth studio album, KOD, has a large following in Nigeria with fans who have been following the progress of his career since his debut studio album, Cole World.

This was the rappers first appearance in Nigeria and it could not have come at a better time, less than two weeks after the release of his album, which has broken several chart records since its release.

