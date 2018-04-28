 Security officials arrest three KRA officers, nab huge consignment of Mandrax in Eldoret Aiport - The Standard — Nigeria Today
Security officials arrest three KRA officers, nab huge consignment of Mandrax in Eldoret Aiport – The Standard

Posted on Apr 28, 2018


The Standard

Security officials arrest three KRA officers, nab huge consignment of Mandrax in Eldoret Aiport
The Standard
Security officials Saturday nabbed a consignment of 80,000 Mandrax capsules at Eldoret International Airport (EIA). The recovery of illicit Mandrax drugs which was concealed as capsules written as 'joint fix' was made following a multi-agency operation
