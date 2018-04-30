See BBNaija Winner, Miracle Igbokwe’s Billboard As Imo Education Ambassador In Owerri (Photos) — Nigeria Today

See BBNaija Winner, Miracle Igbokwe’s Billboard As Imo Education Ambassador In Owerri (Photos)

Big brother naija 2018 double wahala winner, miracle massive billboard spotted in owerri imo state. It was endorsed by the state government after making miracle ‘Education Ambassador’ SEE MORE PHOTOS BELOW..

The post See BBNaija Winner, Miracle Igbokwe’s Billboard As Imo Education Ambassador In Owerri (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

