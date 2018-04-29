See Dino Melaye’s Recall Verification Exercise Full Results — Nigeria Today

See Dino Melaye’s Recall Verification Exercise Full Results
The long drama over the attempt to recall the Senator representing Kogi West took a turn towards an end on Saturday with the verification exercise flopping. Results announced by INEC at the end of the exercise showed that only 18,742 signatories to the recall petition were verified out of the 189,870 signatories on the petition. […]
