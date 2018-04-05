 See Graphic Pictures Of Victims Shot Dead After Offa Bank Robbery In Kwara State Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

See Graphic Pictures Of Victims Shot Dead After Offa Bank Robbery In Kwara State Nigeria

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Here’s an update on the bank robbery operation which caused panic and chaos among residents in Offa town of Kwara State. The robbers shot sporadically forcing residents and businesses to

The post See Graphic Pictures Of Victims Shot Dead After Offa Bank Robbery In Kwara State Nigeria appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.