See Graphic Pictures Of Victims Shot Dead After Offa Bank Robbery In Kwara State Nigeria — Nigeria Today

See Graphic Pictures Of Victims Shot Dead After Offa Bank Robbery In Kwara State Nigeria

Here’s an update on the bank robbery operation which caused panic and chaos among residents in Offa town of Kwara State. The robbers shot sporadically forcing residents and businesses to

The post See Graphic Pictures Of Victims Shot Dead After Offa Bank Robbery In Kwara State Nigeria appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

