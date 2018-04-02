 See How a Lady Destroys Cheating Husband’s SUV — Nigeria Today
See How a Lady Destroys Cheating Husband’s SUV

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

An  unidentified Zambian lady destroyed her husband’s Toyota Prado SUV after she discovered that he has a ‘second family’. The scorned wife reportedly took out her anger on her husband after discovering the ‘secret’ as she attacked him and allegedly destroyed his Jeep with a club. The man identified as Hurst Hamuchenje reportedly ran for […]

