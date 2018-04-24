 See Photo Of Senetor Dino Melaye Sitting On The Floor While Resisting Police Arrest — Nigeria Today
See Photo Of Senetor Dino Melaye Sitting On The Floor While Resisting Police Arrest

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The photo of Senator Dino Melaye sitting on the road while resisting police arrest has been released. According to PoliticsNGR, the photo was taken earlier today after Dino was arrested by the police for alleged possession of firearms. Dino who represents Kogi central could be seen sitting on the floor, shouting at the top of […]

