See The 22-Year-Old Director, Karena Evans, Behind Drake's New Videos — Nigeria Today

 See The 22-Year-Old Director, Karena Evans, Behind Drake's New Videos
See The 22-Year-Old Director, Karena Evans, Behind Drake’s New Videos

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Being an intern does not stop you from getting appreciated for your creativity.

22-year-old Karena Evans has come into the spotlight for her directorial role in Drake’s appraised musical videos, God’s Plan and Nice For What.

Karena Evans with Drake. Photo credit: Instagram/Karena Evans

The natural beauty was an intern at 42-year-old and recent inductee of the Brampton Arts Walk Of Fame Director X’s company Luti Media.

He wrote on his Instagram:

@karenaevens started as an intern. She stayed longer worked harder than everyone else. From intern to director at my company. Last year grinding on low budget jobs giving big budget results. This year she’s directed @champagnepapi God’s Plan & the new single Nice For What. When work ethic is matched by talent. Big up the team @popp_rok for pulling this wide-ranging job off. Here’s some BTS footage for all y’all 🙌🏽 (feel like a Dad videotaping his daughter at a recital whenever I come to set)

Watch the videos below:

