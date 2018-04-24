 See The Dead Body Of The Catholic Priest Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Graphic Photo) — Nigeria Today
See The Dead Body Of The Catholic Priest Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue (Graphic Photo)

Posted on Apr 24, 2018

Here is the dead body photo of one of the two Catholic Priests killed by the Fulani herdsmen alongside 13 other people in Benue State this morning while in Church. A Facebook user share the photo with caption: This is one of the two Catholic Priests killed by the Fulani herdsmen alongside 17 other people […]

