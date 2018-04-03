 See The Face of The Beautiful Doctor Killed by Lassa Fever in Abia State — Nigeria Today
See The Face of The Beautiful Doctor Killed by Lassa Fever in Abia State

Posted on Apr 3, 2018

A female doctor with the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Umuahia, Abia State has reportedly died from Lassa fever alongside a baby. The doctor identified as Ndukwu Chizaram reportedly died at Irua Specialist Hospital in Esan Central Edo state over the weekend. The death of the doctor at Irrua Specialist Hospital, Edo state was confirmed by […]

