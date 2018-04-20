See The Face of The Lady In The OAU Five Times S3x For Mark Scandal (Photo) — Nigeria Today

See The Face of The Lady In The OAU Five Times S3x For Mark Scandal (Photo)

Authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife (OAU), have identified one Miss Monica Osagie as the female student involved in the cex-for-mark scandal currently rocking the school. An audio conversation which surfaced online last week exposed one of the school’s lecturers, Professor Richard Akindele asking for five rounds of cex from Monica Osagie before she […]

The post See The Face of The Lady In The OAU Five Times S3x For Mark Scandal (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

