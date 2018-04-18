 See The Face Of The Thugs Who Stole The National Assembly Mace (Photo) — Nigeria Today
See The Face Of The Thugs Who Stole The National Assembly Mace (Photo)

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Today thugs invaded the national assembly complex and stole the Mace. So here is Face of Thugs who snatched the MACE of the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday morning. See below..

