See The Home Of Satan Found In Ekiti — Nigeria Today

See The Home Of Satan Found In Ekiti

Esu is the Yoruba fashion of Satan in Christian and Jewish belief. It is generally known as the Devil across the western cultures, but in Yoruba cosmology, he is a god of mischief, created by Eledumare, Almighty God, to serve as an examiner/task master for humans. The Yoruba worldview does not portray Esu as an […]

The post See The Home Of Satan Found In Ekiti appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

