See the moment Blac Chyna filmed getting into a fight with a lady at amusement park — Nigeria Today

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Video, World | 0 comments

29-year-old reality star Blac Chyna and her teen rapper boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay, got into a fight Easter Sunday while she was at Six Flags amusement park with her two children. Blac Chyna was held back by multiple people, after she suddenly tried to hurl a bright pink children’s ride-on car at a woman in […]

