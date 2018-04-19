See The Moment Buhari Said: “Nigerian Youths Are Uneducated & Not Ready To Work” (Watch Video) — Nigeria Today

See The Moment Buhari Said: “Nigerian Youths Are Uneducated & Not Ready To Work” (Watch Video)

President Muhammadu Buhari has berated Nigerian youths for being ‘uneducated’ and ‘not ready to work’.

President Buhari, while speaking during a panel discussion at the Commonwealth business forum in Westminster, London, expressed displeasure with youths in Nigeria because they were dependent on revenue from oil to survive.

He said the youths, who make up 60 percent of the population, were waiting to get social amenities free without doing anything.

“And then the economy. We have a very young population and our population is estimated conservatively to be 180 million. The 60 percent of the population is below the age of 30. A lot of them have not been to school and they are claiming that Nigeria has been an oil producing country and therefore they should sit and do nothing and get housing, healthcare and education free,”

The moderator had asked Buhari to give his final thoughts on the issues discussed. The President said he had fulfilled his campaign promises by improving on the nation’s security and the economy.

