See The Photos Of The Stolen Mace Being Returned To The National Assembly By Police — Nigeria Today

See The Photos Of The Stolen Mace Being Returned To The National Assembly By Police

The Nigerian police have returned the mace stolen by some hoodlums from the Senate on Wednesday. Clerk of the National Assembly, Sani Omolori received the Mace from the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of operations at the Force Headquarters, DIG Habila Joshak alongside the Divisional Police Officer of the National Assembly, Sulu Gambari. […]

The post See The Photos Of The Stolen Mace Being Returned To The National Assembly By Police appeared first on Timeofgist.

