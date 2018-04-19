 See The Photos Of The Stolen Mace Being Returned To The National Assembly By Police — Nigeria Today
See The Photos Of The Stolen Mace Being Returned To The National Assembly By Police

Posted on Apr 19, 2018

The Nigerian police have returned the mace stolen by some hoodlums from the Senate on Wednesday. Clerk of the National Assembly, Sani Omolori received the Mace from the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of operations at the Force Headquarters, DIG Habila Joshak alongside the Divisional Police Officer of the National Assembly, Sulu Gambari. […]

