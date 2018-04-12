See What An Aboki Trader Did After A Woman Misplaced Her Phone In Sokoto (Photo) — Nigeria Today

See What An Aboki Trader Did After A Woman Misplaced Her Phone In Sokoto (Photo)

A young trader has been praised following his kind-hearted and honest gesture shown towards a woman who misplaced her expensive phone in Sokoto state.

According to reports, the woman who visited the state for an official duty – thought she had misplaced the expensive phone along with the important details and contacts in it.

After trying her line for some days, it finally went through and the young man picked the call and told her he has been looking for how to contact her and that she mistakenly threw the phone on the ground.

The woman who thought she was being deceived, decided to arrange where to meet the young man to collect her phone back and to her surprise and excitement, the young man handed her back her phone.

Source — Naijaloaded

The post See What An Aboki Trader Did After A Woman Misplaced Her Phone In Sokoto (Photo) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

