See What An Aboki Trader Did After A Woman Misplaced Her Phone In Sokoto (Photo) — Nigeria Today

See What An Aboki Trader Did After A Woman Misplaced Her Phone In Sokoto (Photo)

Posted on Apr 12, 2018

A young trader has been praised following his kind-hearted and honest gesture shown towards a woman who misplaced her expensive phone in Sokoto state.

According to reports, the woman who visited the state for an official duty – thought she had misplaced the expensive phone along with the important details and contacts in it.

After trying her line for some days, it finally went through and the young man picked the call and told her he has been looking for how to contact her and that she mistakenly threw the phone on the ground.

The woman who thought she was being deceived, decided to arrange where to meet the young man to collect her phone back and to her surprise and excitement, the young man handed her back her phone.

Source — Naijaloaded

