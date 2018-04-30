See What Donald Trump Told Buhari About Killing Of Christians In Nigeria — Nigeria Today

See What Donald Trump Told Buhari About Killing Of Christians In Nigeria
President Donald Trump has spoken about the recent killings of Christians in Nigeria. During his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari today, Trump said; “We’ve had serious problems with Christians who have been murdered, killed in Nigeria. We’re going to work on that problem and working on that problem very, very hard. Because we can’t allow […]
The post See What Donald Trump Told Buhari About Killing Of Christians In Nigeria appeared first on Ngyab.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!