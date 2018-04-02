Seek God Intervention To End Killings, Maku Urge Nigerians — Nigeria Today

Seek God Intervention To End Killings, Maku Urge Nigerians

A former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku, has called on Nigerians to use the Easter period to pray fervently for God’s divine intervention to end security challenges in the country. Maku, made the call while speaking with newsmen in Igbabo, Doma local government area of the state. Maku, who is also the National Secretary of […]

The post Seek God Intervention To End Killings, Maku Urge Nigerians appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

