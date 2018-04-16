Sega is working on a retro Genesis console — Nigeria Today

Sega is working on a retro Genesis console

Break out the Surge, because the 90s are back. Sega is working on a retro Sega Genesis console to challenge Nintendo’s NES and SNES Classic.

The post Sega is working on a retro Genesis console appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

