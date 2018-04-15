 Seizures: Security Agencies Consificates Over 100 Exotic Cars Hidden In Sokoto — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Seizures: Security Agencies Consificates Over 100 Exotic Cars Hidden In Sokoto

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara Area Command alongside other security agencies have seized no fewer than 160 exotic vehicles hidden in a secured house within Sokoto metropolis, LEADERSHIP gathered The vehicles consisting mostly of brand new SUV jeeps and Toyota Avensis were said to be stocked up by a prominent politician […]

The post Seizures: Security Agencies Consificates Over 100 Exotic Cars Hidden In Sokoto appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.