Seme customs intercepts 3,400 bags of rice, tomatoes worth N67m — Nigeria Today

Seme customs intercepts 3,400 bags of rice, tomatoes worth N67m

Customs Area Controller (CAC) at Seme Command, Comptroller Mohammed, Aliyu, A, has said that over 600 bags of rice with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of over N10 million were seized at the weekend while a total of 2,800 bags of expired rice with a DPV of over N49 million were seized the same day. Also, another seized truck with Registration No XE-634-MUS disguised to be empty but was discovered to be carrying about 1514 cartons of imported tinned tomatoes with a DPV of N8,175,600.00 was arrested based on intelligence.

According to the controller, the seizures have become a daily occurrence, saying that a visit to the warehouse of the command shows that it is almost filled up, an attestation that the Nigeria Customs Service, Seme Command, is not resting on its oars in generating revenue, facilitating legitimate trade, suppressing smuggling and protecting the territorial integrity of Nigeria through due diligence in the use of effective and operational fixed scanner machines at the border command.

The controller noted that he was not ready to shy away from his responsibility as far as perpetrators remain recalcitrant violators of the Federal Government’s policies.

The Customs Area Controller warned that seizures will continue to be the hallmark of the command and his enforcement officers will continue to sustain battle against unrepentant smugglers.

In a statement, Customs Public Relations Officer, Seme Command, Mr Taupyen Selechang Kashang, stated that the customs helmsman noted that all his achievements are attributed to the mutual consultation and cooperation with the host communities who share intelligence with the command, and the cooperation of the sister security agencies who synergise and collaborate with the Nigeria Customs Service for effective border management.

He explained that smugglers who operate through Seme route will definitely affirm that change has come to Seme.

Aliyu restated his commitment in combating and confronting the hydra- headed monster of smuggling head long, saying that the phenomenon has assumed a threatening dimension to the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

However, he reassured genuine stakeholders that they have no cause to fear but the non-compliant ones will regret their actions.

A professional investigator who combines investigation with enforcement to achieve an unprecedented feat, the CAC restated his uncompromising stand to nip smuggling in the bud.

