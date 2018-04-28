 Sen. Dino Melaye's Recall: Polling Units Empty, No One Turned Up — Nigeria Today
Sen. Dino Melaye’s Recall: Polling Units Empty, No One Turned Up

It is now clear that the signed signatures presented to INEC by the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello in order to commence the process to recall the senator representing Kogi West Senatorial Districts are all fake and was clearly done by his hired thugs.
The INEC commenced the recalling process even with the senator in question (Dino Melaye) in hospital and in ICU. The strangest thing happened as no one turned up to the pulling units for verification of the signed signatures according to Daily Post.
According to another story shared by Emmanuel, Okun people refused to turn up for Dino Melaye’s recall process.He wrote….
‘LIVE AND DIRECT FROM KABBA, KOGI STATE: OKUN PEOPLE REFUSE TO TURN UP: OKUN PEOPLE SAY NO TO DINO’S RECALL:
I trust my Okun people. Yahaya Bello can not use us as weapon against our own Senator Dino Melaye These are pictures from polling units in Kabba. My people refuse to turn up.
Even if we are not happy with Dino, it’s strictly family affairs we know how to express our grievances, we will not allow an outsider (Yahaya Bello) to use us a weapon against our own.
I make bold to declare that ONLY A BASTARD OKUN MAN will take part in the recall of Dino. And I owe nobody apology for this.
The stage is set, Okun land is presently the focus of the entire world.
DinoMustTriumph
IStandWithDino
I think jokes is on Buhari, APC and Gov. Bello.

